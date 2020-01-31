2nd test on Brazilian girl suspected of nCoV in Palawan turns negative

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY –– The second confirmatory test for the novel coronavirus (nCoV) done on the 10-year-old Brazilian girl returned negative.

Mario Baquilod, Department of Health (DOH) Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan director, confirmed Friday morning that the strain found on the throat swabs sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) showed “bacterial pictures.”

The person under investigation (PUI) remains isolated at the Ospital ng Palawan since Jan. 24, after showing flu-like symptoms, which were initially related to nCoV.

However, Baquilod clarified that no discharge order was given yet as RITM would have to conduct a “more rigorous” test to identify the strain.

“The second result is the same as the first one, [which is negative], however, RITM still had to do one more test to be sure. We recently received the test kit from Japan so we are capable of identifying specific strains,” he said.

Dr. Audie Cipriano, chief of the medical professional staff of the Palawan provincial hospital, said the girl is “active and febrile” but showed a strong appetite indicated by her request for pasta instead of regular hospital food.

The Philippines has one confirmed case of nCoV and 56 PUIs./lzb

