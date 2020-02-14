3.7-magnitude earthquake hits Santa Cruz in Laguna – Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 3.7 quake jolted Santa Cruz town in Laguna on Friday night, the Philippine Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.
According to Phivolcs, the earthquake occurred at 8:28 p.m. with the epicenter located six kilometers northwest of Santa Cruz.
The temblor, which was of tectonic origin, had a depth of seven kilometers.
Intensity IV was recorded in Sta. Cruz while Intensity III was recorded in Luisiana and Pila towns also in Laguna; Intensity II in Sta. Rosa City, Laguna and Talisay, Batangas; and Intensity I in Bay town likewise in Laguna.
No damage and aftershocks may be expected from the quake, it added.
