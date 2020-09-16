3.7 quake nudges Biliran, Leyte towns

TACLOBAN CITY – A 3.7 magnitude earthquake nudged parts of Biliran and Leyte provinces on Wednesday (Sept. 16).
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that the tremor occurred past noon with the town of Kawayan in Biliran as the epicenter.
The quake, which was tectonic in origin, had a depth of less than a kilometer.
It was felt in Kawayan, Almeria and Naval, all in Biliran, at Intensity 3.
FEATURED STORIES
The tremor was also felt in the towns of Villaba, Leyte and Ormoc City, all in Leyte province and another town in Biliran, Culaba.
Phivolcs said the quake did not generate any aftershocks or caused damage.
TSB
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.