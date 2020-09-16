3.7 quake nudges Biliran, Leyte towns

TACLOBAN CITY – A 3.7 magnitude earthquake nudged parts of Biliran and Leyte provinces on Wednesday (Sept. 16).

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that the tremor occurred past noon with the town of Kawayan in Biliran as the epicenter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quake, which was tectonic in origin, had a depth of less than a kilometer.

It was felt in Kawayan, Almeria and Naval, all in Biliran, at Intensity 3.

FEATURED STORIES

The tremor was also felt in the towns of Villaba, Leyte and Ormoc City, all in Leyte province and another town in Biliran, Culaba.

Phivolcs said the quake did not generate any aftershocks or caused damage.

TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>