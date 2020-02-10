3 Abra women watched for coronavirus signs

BAGUIO CITY — Three women from Abra province are under investigation and five are under monitoring for the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV).
The persons under investigation (PUI) traveled from Hong Kong and exhibited mild symptoms of nCoV, according to local health officials.
Some of these people who are being suspected of contracting nCoV are subjected to home quarantine and are being monitored by the local health units in their towns.
The local government also created Coronavirus Municipal Task Forces to help contain the spread of the disease in the province.
