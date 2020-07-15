3 added to Davao Region COVID-19 death toll as 25 new cases listed

DAVAO CITY—Health workers documented three new COVID-19 deaths and 25 cases in Davao Region on Wednesday (July 15).

In a report of the Department of Health (DOH), two of the fatalities were from Davao City, President Rodrigo Duterte’s hometown, and one from Davao Occidental province.

The three new fatalities raised the death toll in the region to 42.

Out of the 25 new cases, 13 are from Davao City, five from Davao del Norte, three from Davao Oriental, two from Davao de Oro and one each from Davao del Sur and Davao Occidental.

The total number of cases in the region is 843 but the DOH said only 345 of those are active.

More than half of COVID-19 cases in the region are in Davao City, which now has a total of 613 cases and 34 fatalities.

The city government of Davao had disclosed that the IATF recommended the city’s return to general community quarantine (GCQ) from the present modified GCQ.

