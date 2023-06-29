3 alleged NPA rebels yield in Rizal province

LUCENA CITY — Three alleged New People’s Army (NPA) rebels surrendered to the police in Rizal province on Wednesday.

The Region 4A police reported on Thursday, June 29, that “Ka Malagmat” surrendered around 5:30 p.m. in Barangay Pinugay in Baras town.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police added that he is a former NPA “people’s militia” member.

The military refers to the “people’s militia” as part of the mass base, which secures the NPA rebels while in the community. Sometimes, they are armed to reinforce the guerrillas during encounters.

FEATURED STORIES

The former guerrilla turned over an M16 assault rifle loaded with 23 bullets.

The police also reported that two other former NPA rebels, “Ka Kaloy” and “Ka Anthony” turned themselves in to the police in Rodriguez town.

The surrenderers also turned over a .38 revolver, a .22 pistol, several bullets, four grenade launchers and bomb-making tools.

The government authorities are preparing the assistance for the former rebels in their reintegration protocols under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program.

A rebel returnee can avail himself of firearm remuneration and housing, medical care, loans, and legal assistance, among other forms of help from the government.

RELATED STORIES

8 alleged NPA rebels yield to cops in Rizal province

ADVERTISEMENT

5 alleged NPA rebels surrender in Laguna, Rizal, Quezon

Alleged NPA rebel yields to police in Rizal province

lzb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>