3 alleged ‘shabu’ peddlers busted in Lucena

LUCENA CITY –– Police arrested three suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) pushers in buy-bust operations in this city on Wednesday afternoon, police said Thursday.

Lt. Colonel Romulo Albacea, Lucena police chief, said anti-illegal drugs operatives collared Carlo Concepcion, 28, and Mark Anthony Millabas, 24, after they sold shabu to undercover police in a transaction in Barangay Ilayang Iyam around 4:50 p.m.

Seized were five plastic sachets of shabu weighing 9.32 grams worth P51,726 in the street market at P5,550 per gram.

Later, Emerson Galera, 40, was also busted in another drug sting in Barangay 9 around 9:30 p.m. Police seized seven plastic sachets of shabu worth P4,884.

