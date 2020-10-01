3 arrested, half-kilo of meth seized in Cotabato drug bust

COTABATO CITY—Three suspects tagged by police as “high-value targets” were arrested and at least 500 grams of shabu, or crystal meth, were seized from them in a buy-bust operation in Pikit town, Cotabato province on Thursday (Oct. 1).

Director Juvenal Azurin, of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in the Bangsamoro region, identified those arrested as Rahib Malingco, Fahad Abdullah and Maribel Carillo.

Azurin said the meth was found inside a sling bag.

Authorities also seized from the suspects a .45 caliber pistol and a motorcycle.

The operation took place around 4 p.m. at the village of Poblacion in Pikit where undercover agents and the alleged drug dealers agreed to consummate the drug sale.

The PDEA and regional police forces of Bangsamoro and Soccsksargen launched the operation.

The three suspects are now in PDEA custody.

