3 arrested in Bicol drug stings

LEGAZPI CITY – Police arrested three drug suspects, including a high-value target in separate operations in Camarines Sur and Masbate.

Police Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol regional police spokesperson, said the drug buy-bust operations led to the seizure of nine sachets containing suspected “shabu” (crystal meth).

In Masbate, Arnold Danao, 19, of Barangay (village) Amobolong in Aroroy town, was busted with three sachets of shabu at around 10:15 p.m.

Danao is considered a high-value target by authorities.

In Camarines Sur, Ronald Apondar, 32, was arrested after selling three sachets of shabu to an undercover police officer in Barangay Santiago in the municipality of Balatan at around 1 p.m.

Another suspect, Elias Macawili, 19, was also caught selling three sachets of shabu in Barangay San Isidro, Calabanga at around 10:30 p.m.

