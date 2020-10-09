3 arrested in Cotabato drug sting yield 50 grams of meth

COTABATO CITY—Three suspects were arrested on Thursday (Oct. 8) after selling crystal meth, or shabu, to an undercover anti-narcotics agent in the town of Pigcawayan, Cotabato province.

Naravy Duquiatan, regional director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), identified the suspects as Gani Mehar Kanday, 29, Thens Ebrahim 32, and Adham Mawiya Adam, 34.

The three agreed to sell meth in front of a gas station in Pigcawayan, arriving there in a van.

Seized from the suspects were 50 grams of meth, a caliber .45 pistol and the van they used in transporting the drugs.

Duquiatan said when arrested, the suspects claimed to be members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and showed showing identification cards bearing their names.

Duquiatan acknowledged the help of the Army’s 34th Infantry Battalion in the operation.

