3 arrested, P5.4M ‘shabu’ seized in Las Piñas

THREE people were arrested and an estimated P5.4 million worth of suspected crystal meth or shabu were confiscated in a drug operation in Las Piñas City, authorities reported on Tuesday.

Operatives from Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Southern Police District (SPD) arrested Daisy Usman, Yasmin Balading, and Joselito Castillo at the west side parking lot of a mall in Barangay Almanza on Monday afternoon.

Seized from the suspects were about 800 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P5.4 million, a cellphone, and a gray Toyota Vios car.

The suspects are facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.”