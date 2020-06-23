3 ‘Balik Probinsya’ returnees test positive for coronavirus in Isabela town

AURORA, Isabela–Three men who returned here from virus hot spot Metro Manila last week tested positive for SARS Cov2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to local officials on Tuesday (June 23).

The new COVID-19 cases, involving persons aged 34 to 45, were in a batch of returnees who had availed themselves of the government’s “Balik Probinsya” program, according to Mayor Joseph Christian Uy.

They were admitted at the Southern Isabela Medical Center (SIMC).

The new cases raised to four the town’s COVID-19 cases.

