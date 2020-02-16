3 bet collectors of illegal STL in Quezon nabbed

LUCENA CITY – Three suspected bet collectors of unauthorized Small Town Lottery (STL) called “bookies” were arrested in Catanauan town in Quezon province on Saturday, police said Sunday.

Catanauan police said anti-illegal gambling operatives caught Larry Peñaflor, 46, while gathering money bets in Barangay (village) Tagabas Ibaba around 12:30 p.m.

Arlene Rodas, 49, and Redentor Tan, 29, were also nabbed while collecting bets in another part of the village around 12:50 p.m.

Recovered from the suspects were STL collection forms and money bets in different denominations.

However, they all failed to produce the identification card issued by Pirouette Gaming Corp., the licensed STL operator in the province, which proved that they were was engaged in an illegal lottery operation.

The suspects will face charges of violation of Republic Act No. 9287, the amended law on illegal gambling.

