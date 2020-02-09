3 BIFF gunmen hurt in clash with gov’t troops in Cotabato

CAMP SIONGCO, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, Philippines –At least, three gunmen of the Islamic State (IS)-linked Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were hurt in a clash with government forces in Cotabato province on Saturday.

The clash also led to the discovery of bomb-making components and “already-made” improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the area, said Brig. Gen. Roberto Capulong, 602nd Infantry Brigade commander.

ADVERTISEMENT

Capulong said troops of the 7th Infantry Battalion, led by Lt. Colonel Niel Roldan, clashed with the group of BIFF bomb makers known only as Daurin Manampan and his brother Katato while on combat operations in Barangay Manaulanan, Pikit town in Cotabato about 6 a.m. Saturday.

He said the soldiers first spotted the armed men in Sitio Blah of Barangay Manaulanan that triggered a brief firefight.

FEATURED STORIES

“Some of the gunmen scampered to different directions, leaving behind personal belongings, bullets, mobile phones and bomb-making components,” Roldan said in a report to Capulong.

“No casualty (was reported) on the government side,” Roldan added.

The Army official said the local Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) took part in the operation.

/atm

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ