3 Bilibid gang leaders pleaded guilty as accessories to Percy Lapid’s killing

MANILA, Philippines–-The Las Piñas City Regional Trial Court has sentenced the three inmates, who served as accessories in the murder of broadcaster Percival Mabasa (also known as Percy Lapid) up to eight years of imprisonment.

Roy Mabasa, brother of the victim, said Bilibid inmates Aldrin Galicia (Sputnik Gang Commander), Alvin Labra (BCJ Gang Commander), and Alfie Peñaredona (Happy Go Lucky Gang Commander) pleaded guilty to their participation in the killing of Lapid.

Under Article 19 of the Revised Penal Code, accessories are those who did not actually participate in the commission of the crime, but they have knowledge about it.

Accessories have taken part in either assisting the offender to profit by the effects of the crime, concealing or destroying evidence or they harbored, concealed, or assisted in the escape of the principal of the crime.

Records showed Galicia and Labra had reached out to Jun Villamor, the middleman who managed to find a contact for a gun-for-hire to kill Lapid.

Villamor contacted a detainee of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Christopher Bacoto, who communicated with Joel Escorial.

Bacoto had pleaded not guilty to his role.

On the other hand, Villamor was killed inside prison after he was mentioned in a press conference following the surrender of confessed gunman Escorial.

Meanwhile, Escorial asked if he would be given a lower penalty if he pleaded guilty.

His arraignment was deferred because he was not represented by a lawyer.

The next hearing is set in August.

