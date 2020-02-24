3 catching fish in well drown

DAGUPAN CITY–Three people died of drowning while catching fish in a well in the town of Burgos, Pangasinan province on Sunday (Feb. 23), police said.

The dead were identified as Melecio Lico, 42; Joey Bonzo, 37; and Reggie Miro, 15.

Police said Miro went down the well but a fuel leak from the pump which he was using to suction water and catch fish caused him to suffocate and drown.

Lico and Bonzo dove into the well to save Miro but both also suffocated and drowned.

They were rushed to the Dasol Community Hospital where they were declared dead.

