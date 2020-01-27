3 Chinese admitted to San Lazaro Hospital after showing signs of flu

MANILA, Philippines — Three Chinese nationals were admitted to the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila after showing signs of flu, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III confirmed on Monday.

According to Duque, two of them have travel history from Wuhan City in China’s Hubei province. The city is the center of the novel coronavirus’ outbreak.

“Yes, that’s right, but no confirmation yet of the test specimen,” Duque said in a text message when asked to confirm the information.

He has yet to confirm their arrival to the country as of posting time.

In mainland China, 80 people have died and over 2,700 have been infected by the mysterious virus, as it also spreads to Asia and other countries, according to reports from international media.

Health officials said most of the fatalities have previous serious illnesses prior to being infected with the virus.

There has been no confirmed case of the novel coronavirus here in the Philippines, but the country’s health department earlier revealed 11 patients are placed “under investigation” on suspicion that they have been infected by the virus.

