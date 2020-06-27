3 Chinese involved in illegal foreign exchange nabbed in Pasay

THREE Chinese allegedly involved in illegal foreign exchange, money laundering and swindling of fellow Chinese were arrested in an entrapment operation in Pasay, authorities said.

A report from Southern Police District (SPD) on Saturday identified the suspects as Chen Yong Tao, 22; Xi Yi Chen, 38; and Cai Jin Cheng, 36, all employees of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO).

Based on the report, the three were collared in a cafe along Macapagal Boulevard, Barangay 76, Zone 10 at about 5:20 p.m.

The operation stemmed from a complaint by Li Qi, 28, that the three were victimizing fellow Chinese.

The victim, according to police, sought their assistance after the three failed to give the peso equivalent of his Renminbi (RMB) currency. This prompted operatives to conduct an entrapment operation that led to the arrest.

The suspects are currently under custody of Pasay City police for filling of appropriate charges in court.