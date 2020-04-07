3 confirmed COVID-19 deaths recorded in Quezon

LUCENA CITY –– The fatalities among confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Quezon province rose to three on Tuesday (April 7).

In an 8 a.m. bulletin, the Quezon Public Information Office (QPIO), reported the death of a confirmed SARS-CoV2 virus carrier from Infanta town.

Janet Geneblazo-Buelo, QPIO chief, said in a text message that the victim from Infanta was in the list of seven casualties from among those classified as “patient under investigation” (PUI).

The patient from Infanta, along with patients from Gumaca and Calauag towns, according to the QPIO report on Monday, had been waiting for their laboratory test results.

Geneblazo-Buelo disclosed that the test result of the victim from Infanta finally came out and turned out positive, thus, the inclusion in the list of confirmed COVID-19 victims.

The other two confirmed COVID-19 cases, who also died earlier, were from Candelaria and Unisan towns.

The death of three virus carriers reduced the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in Quezon to 12 — six in Lucena, two in Sariaya, two in Tayabas, and one each from Sampaloc and Unisan towns.

Of the remaining six PUIs, who died in Quezon, at least two from the towns of Calauag and Gumaca were still waiting for their test results.

Two, who had died earlier, tested negative for COVID-19.

But the first two casualties in the record remained classified as PUIs. The QPIO bulletin did not elaborate.

On Monday (April 6), authorities said Quezon had a total of 368 validated PUIs, an increase from 293 previously.

