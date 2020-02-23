3 construction workers caught in drug session in Cabanatuan

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija, Philippines — Three construction workers were caught sharing drugs inside a house on Saturday night (Feb. 22), police said.
The workers — identified as Alberto Ladignon, 21; Nestor Nabatilan, 32; and Allan Michael Basa, 37 — were allegedly engaged in a drug session when police officers arrested them during an 8:30 p.m. bust in Barangay MS Garcia.
Police recovered three sets of aluminum foil and two sachets containing traces of suspected crystal meth, or shabu, and a disposable lighter.
A case will be filed against them for possession and use of illegal drugs.
