3 construction workers caught in drug session in Cabanatuan

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija, Philippines — Three construction workers were caught sharing drugs inside a house on Saturday night (Feb. 22), police said.

The workers — identified as Alberto Ladignon, 21; Nestor Nabatilan, 32; and Allan Michael Basa, 37 — were allegedly engaged in a drug session when police officers arrested them during an 8:30 p.m. bust in Barangay MS Garcia.

Police recovered three sets of aluminum foil and two sachets containing traces of suspected crystal meth, or shabu, and a disposable lighter.

A case will be filed against them for possession and use of illegal drugs.

/atm

