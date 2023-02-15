3 cops linked to death of Spanish drug suspect yield

MANILA, Philippines—Three police officers linked to the death of a Spanish national during a 2020 anti-illegal drugs operation have surrendered to authorities, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said Wednesday.

The three–PCapt. Wise Vicente B. Panuelos, PSgt. Ronel A. Pazo, and PSgt. Nido Boy E. Cortes were indicted for murder and planting evidence.

They were assigned to the General Luna Municipal Police Station in Siargao at the time of Diego Lafuente’s death.

The Regional Trial Court of Surigao del Norte later issued a warrant for their arrest but according to the DOJ, they could no longer be located.

“It was on Feb.9, 2023, that the three policemen submitted themselves and surrendered to the Department of Justice. They were escorted by Police Brig. General Romeo Caramat Jr. to the DOJ main building where they were introduced to Secretary Remulla,” the DOJ said in a statement.

“Wala akong maipapangako liban sa isang patas na pagsusuri sa inyong kaso. Nakabatay ang desisyon ng prosecutor sa ebidensiya,” Juatice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

(I cannot promise you anything except a fair and impartial trial of your case. The decision of the prosecutor is based on evidence).

Lafuente was killed in a drug buy-bust in Siargao Island on Jan. 8, 2020, for allegedly trying to shoot arresting police officers.

The police claimed Lafuente was a “high-value” drug suspect in the region.

Recovered from Lafuente, the police said, were a .45 caliber pistol and 8.3326 grams of cocaine.

The case gained international attention after the Spanish envoy in Manila met with then Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ad expressed concern on the case of Lafuente.

