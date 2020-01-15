3-day Bulacan anti-crime operation: 4 dead, including 3 in one day, 60 nabbed

CAMP GEN. ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan–Four drug suspects were killed while more than 60 others were arrested during a three-day anti-crime operation in the province, police said on Wednesday (Jan. 15).

Three suspects were killed in a single day, however.

Col. Emma Libunao, Bulacan police director, identified them as Percival Zamora, 44, Louise Lasala, 38 and a certain alias “Bayaw,” 42.

Police said they were killed in a gunfight with policemen in the City of San Jose at 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Found on the slain suspects were seven plastic sachets of shabu, or crystal meth, worth P100,000 and two guns—a 9 mm and a .38 caliber.

In the town of Plaridel, suspect Rammuel Garife was killed after he shot at policemen, who returned fire.

Garife was eighth on the province’s drug list.

Sixty-six other crime suspects were arrested in the cities of San Jose del Monte, Meycauayan and Malolos, and in the towns of Bocaue, Balagtas, San Rafael and Sta. Maria during the police operations since Monday, Libunao said.

Bulacan became known as the epicenter of the bloody war on drugs.

