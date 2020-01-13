3-day closure of Divisoria to hurt Benguet vegetable traders, farmers

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet –– For fear that tons of vegetables being produced in this town would go to waste, farmers and traders here have asked Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno to reconsider his plan to close the streets of Divisoria for three days.

The City Government of Manila will celebrate the annual Fiesta de Sto. Niño of Tondo from Jan. 17 to 19 and will close all roads leading to the area.

According to Rudy Bulawan, grievance officer of the La Trinidad Vegetable Truckers and Traders Association, some 1,500 tons of various vegetables would rot at the trading post here if these are not delivered to Divisoria for three days.

Bulawan said they have sought the help of local government officials to stop the planned closure of Divisoria.

“The vegetable traders will definitely take the brunt but farmers will suffer the most,” Bulawan told the Inquirer.

The price of cabbage has dropped to P8 a kg and might dip further if their supply areas in Divisoria will be closed for three days.

La Trinidad Mayor Romeo Salda said they would schedule a dialogue with Moreno to discuss the appeal of the local vegetable traders and farmers./lzb

