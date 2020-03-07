3 dead, 1 hurt in Zambales road accident

IBA, Zambales, Philippines — A tricycle driver and two of his passengers were killed as they were struck by a van at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, in Barangay Agustin in this town.
Police said Angelito Nuñez, the driver, and his passengers Carlito Manuel and Vilma Nuñez were declared dead on arrival at a local hospital. A third passenger, Bernardino Uncria, survived and was treated for injuries.
Florence Eclarino, the 43-year-old driver of the van, lost control and collided with the tricycle on the opposite lane. Eclarino and her four passengers were unharmed.
