3 dead as MILF infighting erupts in Maguindanao del Sur town

COTABATO CITY – Fighting erupted anew within members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in remote villages of Datu Saudi Ampatuan town, Maguindanao del Sur on Tuesday morning, the Army said.

“We are validating this report, but initial reports showed three were reported killed in the on-going skirmishes,” said Brig. Gen. Oriel Pangcog, commander of the Army’s 601st Infantry Brigade based here.

Pangcog said the skirmishes that started at 9 a.m. Tuesday, occurred in the adjoining Barangay Dapiawan, Datu Saudi Ampatuan and Barangay Pamalian, Shariff Saydona.

“This infighting, the fourth this year, has sent villagers fleeing to safer grounds, mostly coming from Barangay Dapiawan,” Pangcog added.

He said the skirmishes erupted between leaders of the MILF’s 118th and 105th base commands who have been locked in a long standing family feud or rido.

Pangcog said reports from the ground showed that of those who died, two were members from 118th base command and one from the 105th base command.

No civilian was hurt, he added.

Soldiers backed by armored personnel carriers were sent to Barangay Dapiawan to disengage the warring Moro rebels.

Sporadic skirmishes and intermittent gunfire are still heard near the two villages as of posting time.

