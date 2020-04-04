3 dead in Quezon: 2 PUIs, 1 confirmed case

LUCENA CITY, Quezon, Philippines – Health officials in Quezon province recorded three coronavirus disease (COVID-19) related deaths on Saturday.

In a 6 p.m. bulletin, the Quezon Public Information Office (QPIO), revealed the death of a confirmed virus carrier in Candelaria town. No other details were provided on the patient.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the death, there were only 10 remaining confirmed COVID-19 carriers in Quezon – five in this city, two in Sariaya, and one in Tayabas City and one each in the towns of Unisan and Sampaloc.

The QPIO also reported the death of two patients under investigation (PUIs).

FEATURED STORIES

As of this writing, the results of the laboratory tests on the two fatalities have not been released.

The death of two PUIs was reportedly caused by “acute respiratory failure,” one of the most serious effects of COVID-19.

Aside from that information, no other details were provided by the QPIO.

Earlier, two of the fatalities tested negative for the virus. One of them also died from “acute respiratory failure” while the other one was from “septic shock.”

Once the test results show that the two other fatalities were positive for the disease, they would be officially listed as COVID-19 death in Quezon.

The QPIO also reported the rise of the total PUIs in Quezon that listed 288 as of Saturday, a spike from Friday’s record of 264.

PUIs refer to those who recently traveled to foreign countries or local areas in the Philippines with confirmed COVID-19 cases and who have consulted doctors due to cough, cold, or fever on returning home to their provinces.

ADVERTISEMENT

/atm

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ