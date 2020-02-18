3 dead when truck tries to overtake motorcycle, slams into van instead

PAGADIAN CITY—-Three people were killed and six others were injured when a cargo truck crashed with a van on the national highway in Bonifacio town, Misamis Occidental province on Tuesday (Feb. 18).

Capt. Alvin Tamayo, Bonifacio police chief, said the truck was trying to overtake a motorcycle when it hit the van loaded with 18 passengers heading to Ozamiz City from Pagadian.

The van turned on its side. Killed on the spot was Girlie Abing of Pagadian City.

The rest of the passengers were rushed for treatment but two—Marlon Benitez and Daylinda Lapinig—didn’t make it alive to the hospital.

The drivers of the truck and van were taken in for questioning by the Bonifacio police.

