3 drug suspects arrested in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Police arrested on Thursday three drug suspects during a buy-bust operation in Malate.

A police report identified the suspects as Winnie Rose Ebreo, 37; Cesar Obreo, 32; and Alfredon Larion, 51.

Seized from the suspects were five packets of suspected crystal meth or “shabu” with an estimated amount of P10,200.

The suspects are currently detained at Manila Police Station 9 as they face cases for violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Miggy Dumlao, trainee)

