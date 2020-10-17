3 drug suspects busted in Lucena City

LUCENA CITY — Police arrested three newly identified drug suspects in separate operations here Saturday morning.

Jonald Paglikawan, 35, was arrested after selling P500 worth of shabu to an undercover police officer in Barangay Cotta at around 9:30 a.m., Police Lieutenant Colonel Romulo Albacea, Lucena police chief, said in a report.

Seized from Paglikawan were eight sachets of shabu.

Likewise arrested were Robert Intervencion, 35, and Roderick Baes, 47, in separate areas in Barangay Ibabang Dupay.

Baes yielded five sachets of shabu when he was arrested at around 6:20 a.m. Two hours later, Intervencion was also nabbed with five sachets of shabu.

The suspects will be charged with violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

