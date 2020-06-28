3 drug suspects busted in Quezon

LUCENA CITY – Police arrested three drug suspects in separate buy-bust operations in Lucena City and Tiaong, Quezon on Sunday.

Colonel Audie Madrideo, Quezon provincial police chief, reported that Alvin Menchero, 38, was collared after he sold a pack of shabu (crystal meth) to an undercover police officer in Barangay 3, Lucena City at around 9:30 p.m.

The suspect yielded two plastic sachets of shabu with an estimated street value of P68,000.

In Tiaong town, police arrested Joseph Flores, 34, in another buy-bust operation in Barangay Lalig at around 5:45 p.m.

Flores yielded an estimated P34,000 worth of shabu.

Earlier, local authorities also nabbed Arnolfo Diacos, 44, in Barangay Ayusan 1 at around 4:20 p.m.

Authorities confiscated some P9,000 worth of shabu from Diacos.

