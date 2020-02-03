3 drug suspects fall  in Albay drug stings

LEGAZPI CITY – Three drug suspects were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Albay province Sunday afternoon.
Capt. Dexter Panganiban, information officer of the Albay provincial police, said Gian Patricia Nuñez of Barangay Salvacion in Daraga and Carlo Jay Barela of Barangay Cruzada in this city, both 24 years old, were nabbed at around 4:40 p.m.
Recovered from the duo in Barnagay Sagpon in Daraga was a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet of shabu with a street value of P1,500.
Police said Nuñez is a newly identified drug personality while Barela is a drug surrenderer.
FEATURED STORIES
In Ligao City, Philip Gadi, 43, of Barangay Tinago was also arrested with four sachets of shabu in Barangay Tuburan at around 3:10 p.m.
GSG
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.