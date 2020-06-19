3 drug suspects nabbed in Camarines Sur

LEGAZPI CITY — Three suspected drug suspects were arrested in separate police operations in Camarines Sur on Friday night.

Colonel Roderico Roy Jr., director of the Camarines Sur police, said in a report that a student identified as Lux Pellosis, 24, was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay (village) Irayang Solong in Minalabac town at around 6 p.m.

Recovered were two sachets of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) worth P4,000.

In Lagonoy, Captain Julius Prima, town police chief, said Darwin Teves, 20, was also arrested in a separate buy-bust operation in Barangay San Isidro Sur at around 6:50 p.m.

Seized from Teves, who was included in the drugs watch list, were three sachets of shabu.

In Naga City, Master Sergeant Tobias Bongon, spokesperson of the city police, said in a report that Arvin Rosales, 46, while onboard a motorcycle, was flagged down by authorities for violating some traffic rules and curfew hours in Barangay Sta. Cruz at around 11:55 p.m.

Police recovered two sachets of shabu worth P6,800.

