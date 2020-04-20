3 earthquakes jolt parts of Mindanao

DIGOS CITY – Three strong earthquakes jolted several provinces of Mindanao between Sunday night and Monday dawn, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

A magnitude 4.3 tremor struck at 4:37 a.m., Monday, 5 kilometers southeast of Columbio, Sultan Kudarat.

Phivolcs said the quake had a depth of 8 kilometers and was felt at Intensity III in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur, Instrumental Intensity III in Kidapawan City and Intensity I in Malungon, Sarangani and Koronadal City in South Cotabato.

At 2:37 a.m., on Monday, a magnitude 4.2 quake also struck some 22 kilometers northeast of Malapatan, Sarangani, Phivolcs said.

The quake had a depth of 32 kilometers and was felt at Instrumental Intensities III in Malungon, Sarangani and at Intensity II in Alabel and Kiamba towns of Sarangani and in General Santos City.

At 9:34 p.m. on Sunday, a magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted Davao Occidental.

The tremor which was traced 168 kilometers southeast of Sarangani town had a depth of 132 kilometers and was felt at Instrumental Intensities II and I in Malungon, Alabel and Kiamba in Sarangani and in Koronadal City and Tupi, South Cotabato, respectively.

Phivolcs said all the quakes were tectonic in origin but no damage to infrastructure was so far reported.

Aftershocks can be expected from the quake in Davao Occidental, according to Phivolcs.

