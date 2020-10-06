3 elderlies dead in Eastern Visayas due to COVID-19

TACLOBAN CITY –– Eastern Visayas has recorded three new deaths due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing its number of fatalities to 49.

John Paul Roca, information officer of the Department of Health in the region (DOH-8) said the latest deaths involved a 75-year-old woman from Tanauan, Leyte and a 79-year-old man from Calbayog City, Samar, who both died on Oct.2; and an 82-year-old woman from Tacloban City who died last Monday (Oct.5).

All were immediately buried as part of the protocol in handling dead persons due to COVID-19.

Tacloban City now has 13 COVID-19-related deaths, the highest in the region.

Mayor Alfred Romualdez said he hoped that the COVID-19 cases in Tacloban City would continue to decrease.

Last week, the city’s COVID-19 cases went down to single digits compared to previous weeks.

“I hope the decrease of our COVID-19 cases here in Tacloban will continue so that by Christmas, we can relax some of our protocols,” Romualdez said.

