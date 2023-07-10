3 ex-drug convicts yield P1.9M meth in Lucena City

LUCENA CITY — Policemen arrested three former drug convicts, who yielded more than P1,925,000 worth of “shabu” (crystal meth), during a drug buy-bust operation in this city on Sunday, July 9.

A member of the city police drug enforcement unit acting as a drug user, arrested at 5:24 a.m. Alvin Unlayao, 35; Christian Aquino, 39; and Robert Moreno, 35, after they sold him a pack of meth in the coastal village of Dalahican, said Colonel Ledon Monte, Quezon police chief, in a report Monday.

The backup operatives seized from the suspects six plastic sachets and one knot-tied plastic containing shabu weighing 94.4 grams worth P641,920.

Police said the confiscated meth was worth P1,925,762 in the street market at the prevailing price of P20,400 per gram.

The authorities also seized a mobile phone with a recording of the supposed drug transactions of the suspects.

Monte said the operatives had been monitoring the illegal drug activities of the suspects, all identified drug pushers in the city.

Police said the three suspects were previously convicted on drug charges but did not state why and when they were freed.

The suspects are now back in jail and facing charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. INQ

