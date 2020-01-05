3 farmers slain in Cotabato province gun attack

MATALAM, Cotabato, Philippines – Three farmers, two of them senior citizens, were killed in a gun attack here by still unidentified gunmen on Saturday night, according to Maj. Joseph Brian Placer, chief of the Matalam Municipal Police Station.

Three others were injured and were undergoing treatment in a hospital here.

Killed in the 7 p.m. attack in Purok Sampaguita, Barangay Poblacion were Ernesta Gatella, 70; Lorena Gatella, 43, and her live-in partner, Joe Gatella, 70. All three were farmers and residents of Barangay Poblacion here.

Injured were Emmelita Getalla, Jose Getalla, and Daryl Getalla, according to Lt. Col. Bernard Tayong, Cotabato province police spokesperson.

Chief Master Sgt. Usman, the team leader of police officers who went to the crime scene, said the victims were having dinner in their house in the middle of their farmland when the assailants, armed with long firearms, came and opened fire at around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Two of the victims died on the spot and another one expired in the hospital.

Executive Master Sgt. (PEMS) Moises Abril said 11 empty shells from an M16 rifle were recovered from the crime scene.

