3 fishermen arrested by cops for quarantine violation in Eastern Samar town

TACLOBAN CITY—Three fishermen from Sulat town in Eastern Samar province were arrested on Sunday (March 29) for getting intoxicated and loitering the streets in the middle of an order for people to stay indoors for a community quarantine against COVID-19.

Police said Rolly Ceblano, 49; Justine Laurence Delmonte, 19; and Jonathan Afable, 23 were loitering in the streets while intoxicated.

Lt. Antonio Docena, officer-in-charge of the Sulat municipal police station, said a village chief sought police help against the three.

Ceblano was arrested around 6 p.m. after challenging a village watchman to a fistfight when asked to go home.

Three hours later, Delomonte and Afable were also arrested after they were seen in the streets.

The three fishermen appeared to be drunk.

They will face charges for “disobedience of persons in authority.”

