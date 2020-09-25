3 gov’t employees among 8 new COVID-19 cases in Calapan City

CITY OF CALAPAN –– Three government employees are among the eight new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive cases in this city, according to the City Health and Sanitation Department in a 6 p.m. report Thursday.

Two of the new patients are employees at the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources. They are a 36-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, both contacts of an index patient who is a co-employee.

Another one is an employee of the Bureau of Internal Revenu who, with his wife, were listed as suspects turned confirmed cases. They were admitted to a hospital, considered symptomatic, both 64 years old, and residents of Barangay Sto. Niño.

The two others are COVID-19 suspects turned confirmed cases, who were also admitted to a hospital and are symptomatic. They a 69-year-old man from Barangay Gutad and a 54-year-old woman from Barangay Bayanan II.

Two more patients are women with ages 62 and 38.

As of Thursday night, September 24, the city has 359 confirmed cases, with 68 active cases, 287 recoveries, and four deaths.

