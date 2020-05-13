3 health workers, village official recover from COVID-19 in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY — Three health workers and a village official in Albay province have recovered from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Department of Health reported Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those who recovered is a 32-year-old Legazpi City resident, Bicol region’s first doctor to have contracted the coronavirus.

Joining her in the recovery were a medical technologist and a village official, both of whom are from Legazpi City; and a nurse from Daraga town.

FEATURED STORIES

Legazpi City has so far recorded 23 COVID-19 patients, while Daraga has recorded 13.

According to the DOH, after they were discharged from the hospital, the recovered patients would still undergo a 14-day quarantine. After which, they will be swabbed again to confirm their first negative results.

The remaining active cases in Bicol region now stand at 18 after the recoveries have risen to 40.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ