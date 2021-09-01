3 hyperscalers seek PH presence

At least three hyperscalers are considering investing in the Philippines, a Board of Investments (BOI) official said on Wednesday.

“I’m pretty sure that within this year we could have at least one Chinese hyperscaler and at least one US hyperscaler. They’re really looking at the green energy market here as a main driver and then also looking at the data privacy regulatory framework for the Philippines. Right now, let me just say, within this year we could now have these two hyperscaler investors coming in,” said Trade Undersecretary and BOI managing head Ceferino Rodolfo during the “PH as the Next Strategic Hyperscaler Hub” launch organized by PLDT Enterprise and BOI.

Rodolfo said another hyperscaler is planning to invest $800 million in the Philippines.

He, however, refused to disclose additional details on the possible three investments.

“We are actually targeting hyperscalers in particular those who are very conscious in reducing their carbon footprint and also our potential source of co-investments in renewable energy,” said Rodolfo.

“Currently we are in discussions with hyperscalers from the United States and from China. These include Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud and Alibaba Cloud including the Tier-2 hyperscalers- those who can come here to co-locate with our providers of data center services including PLDT, Globe, Converge, Dito and other telco companies. When I talk about some of the tier two hyperscalers, these would include the IBM Cloud, Oracle, and then others,” he added.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, for his part, said the government is promoting hyperscalers as the country’s next growth engine.



“Hyperscalers act as enablers of various industries and the backbone of digital-native industries such as financial technology and digital banking. Their increased presence will create a multiplier effect, especially with the potential increase in demand for renewable energy and data center developers,” said Lopez.

“The investments of hyperscalers on tools and intellectual property will result in cheaper access to cloud technology, which will extend and enhance the customer’s capabilities. Hyperscale platforms provide the ability to quickly and seamlessly handle immense volumes of activity and data. Their capability for integration with other systems make it cheaper for the customer to implement and integrate the platform,” he added.

Lopez said the Philippines’ digital landscape makes it an ideal setting for hyperscalers.

Citing data from the 2021 Digital Report, Lopez said the Philippines remained the top country in social media and internet usage worldwide.

Lopez said the Philippines is currently the social media capital of the world with 89 million active social media users. As of January this year, according to the Global Social Media Use Ranking, the Philippines ranked sixth in Facebook usage, 10th in Youtube, 11th in Twitter and 18th in Instagram.