3 Important Questions We Have About Rey’s Lightsaber in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
From their activation sounds to the glow they emit in the hands of trained Jedis, no piece of imagery is more iconic to the Star Wars franchise than the lightsaber. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker continues the tradition of introducing new and more powerful versions of the weapons, but the new one in Rey’s hands at the end of the film has us thinking about the various colors the heroes and villains carry.
As you’ll recall, in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rey fights off Kylo Ren with Luke Skywalker’s blue lightsaber, but the battle ends with the iconic weapon split straight down the middle, leading us to wonder what she’d use in the next film. Throughout most of The Rise of Skywalker Rey fights with Luke’s refurbished blue lightsaber until he gifts her Leia’s. At one point, Rey confronts a dark side version of herself wielding a dual-bladed red lightsaber, but she continues to fight off Kylo Ren and Emperor Palpatine with Leia’s lightsaber.
However, in the film’s final scene, after Rey buries Luke and Leia’s lightsabers at Luke’s childhood home on the planet of Tatooine, Rey stands up and reveals her new weapon — which glows bright yellow. So, what does the yellow bladed lightsaber symbolize? Who else has wielded one? And what are J.J. Abrams and the Star Wars writers trying to tell us about Rey’s future? Read on for everything we know about the yellow bladed lightsaber and what it could mean for our young Jedi.