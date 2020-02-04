3 in Negros Occidental monitored for nCoV

BACOLOD CITY – At least three persons in Negros Occidental are being monitored for possible novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection.
They have been quarantined at the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Regional Hospital in Bacolod City, said Dr. Ernell Tumimbang, provincial health officer.
Tumimbang said the latest patient under investigation (PUI) for suspected nCoV is a Bacolod resident who recently returned from Hong Kong. The two others are a Canadian and a 12-year-old boy.
“But Negros Occidental remains to be nCoV-free,” said Tumimbang.
Five persons, who are exchange students from Beijing, were also put in a 14-day home quarantine in Talisay City, Negros Occidental although they did not show any flu-like symptoms.
Tumimbang said the Provincial Infectious Disease Action and Control Council had been activated following an inter-agency meeting, which was attended by Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson at the Negros Residences in Bacolod City.
