3 killed in La Union shooting

BAGUIO CITY – Three people were shot dead by two unidentified assailants inside a store in San Fernando City, La Union on Friday evening, police said.

Investigators said Ferdinand Gacayan, a security guard; Haide delos Reyes, an accountant; and Kareena Mirchandani, manager of Shania Kenny Merchandise store, were all declared dead on arrival at a hospital in San Fernando City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initial investigation said witnesses saw the gunmen barged into the store located in Barangay Catbangen, also in San Fernando City, and opened fire at the victims before fleeing on foot at about 6 p.m.

Police said the shooting could be linked to the failed assassination of Mirchandani’s husband, Lal, an Indian national, in July 2016.

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ