3 more cases raise Baguio’s infected cases to 28 as Ifugao records first infection

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — A 61-year-old female physician and two female nursing attendants are the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Baguio City, raising the number of recorded infected patients to 28.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Sunday (April 26) said the doctor and the nursing attendants, who are both 34-years old, are now confined as contact tracing has been launched in their neighborhoods at Barangays (village) BGH Compound, Camp 8 (along Kennon Road) and Sto. Niño.

On Saturday (April 25), eight other patients were recorded in the city, four of them are health workers of the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center.

On the same day, Ifugao province recorded its first COVID-19 transmission in Lamut town. Ifugao Governor Jerry Dalipog in a statement said the patient has no travel history outside the community but had previously received treatment at a district hospital.

Dalipog had ordered a lockdown of Ifugao’s borders.

