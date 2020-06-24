3 more cops recover as PNP COVID-19 infections soar to 519

MANILA, Philippines — Three more police officers have recovered from the new coronavirus disease, increasing the total number of recoveries in the Philippine National Police to (PNP) 316.

This developed as the total number of COVID-19 cases in the PNP rose to 519 with one new infection and nine deaths recorded.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the PNP also recorded 676 probable and 876 suspects for the disease.

PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa previously said the force would will intensify its health protocols among its personnel after recording a recent increase in deaths.

The latest fatality of the ailment is a police officer in Cebu City, which is under enhanced community quarantine as COVID-19 cases continued to surge there.

