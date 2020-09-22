3 more die of COVID-19 in Quezon province; death toll rises to 57

LUCENA CITY –– Three more fatalities from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded in Quezon, bringing the total death toll in the province to 57, authorities reported on Monday.

The Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO), in its 5 p.m. report, disclosed that two COVID-19 patients from Lucena died on Monday. Another patient from Tayabas City succumbed to the disease on Sunday.

At least 19 of the 57 fatalities were recorded from September 1 to 21.

Lucena hss the highest number of deaths from COVID-19. in the province at 13.

It also has the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 405 as of Monday afternoon, with 167 of them recorded from September 1 to 21.

Quezon, which is under modified general community quarantine, recorded 1,657 COVID-19 cases, 572 of which were also recorded during the same period.

The province also logged 1,246 recoveries while at least 354 active virus carriers remain in different parts of Quezon.

ZB



