3 more suspected victims of lambanog die in Quezon
LUCENA CITY –– The number of lambanog-related deaths in Quezon province rose to 11 after authorities discovered three more suspected fatalities from toxic lambanog in Candelaria and Pagbilao towns, police reported Saturday.
Quezon police identified the victims as Melchor Andal, 56, a resident of Barangay San Isidro and Enrico Magbuhos, 46, of Barangay Sta. Catalina Norte, both in Candelaria; and Celestino Barlos, 50, from Barangay Alupaye, Pagbilao.
The report said police learned of Andal’s death when a village official informed them during their routine patrol.
The victim, who was found dead in his house, reportedly drunk lambanog alone on Dec. 22 and subsequently suffered severe stomach pain and dizziness.
His relatives took the victim to the United Candelaria Doctors Hospital when he fell unconscious on Dec. 24. Andal eventually died at midnight on Christmas day.
His death certificate showed that he died from “acute renal failure (immediate cause), metabolic acidosis (antecedent cause) and methanol poisoning (underlying cause),” the report stated.
The police said Enrico and his cousin, Reymart Magbuhos, drank lambanog on the morning of Dec. 23.
The next morning, the duo complained of severe stomach pain and dizziness.
They were taken to the United Candelaria Doctors Hospital when both fell unconscious.
Enrico was transferred to the Quezon Memorial Center for further treatment but consequently died on the evening of Christmas day.
The police said his death certificate stated “methanol toxicity” as the cause of his demise.
But Reymart is now in stable condition.
The police reported that Barlos drunk a branded liquor during a Christmas party on Dec. 21.
The next day, the victim again engaged in another drinking session and drunk lambanog continuously between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Dec. 24 around 9 a.m., the victim experienced vomiting, breathing difficulty, headache, and a mild stroke. He eventually died in his house early night, police said.
The victim’s death certificate stated that he died due to “myocardial infarction/chronic hypertension.”
Edited by Lzb
