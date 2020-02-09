3 motorcyclists shot in Quezon ‘road rage’ incident

LUCENA CITY – Three motorcycle riders were wounded when they were shot by an unidentified gunman over a vehicular accident in Candelaria town in Quezon province early Sunday.

Candelaria police said Arnold Estolano, 19, while driving his motorcycle with Kien Ivan Delos Reyes, 18, and another 14-year-old boy as back-riders, accidentally collided with another motorcycle being driven by one Ladislao Tubo in Barangay (village) Mangilag Norte at about 1 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police reported that Tubo’s unidentified back-rider got furious, drew his caliber .45 pistol and repeatedly shot the three riders, hitting them in different parts of their bodies.

After the shooting, Tubo and the suspect escaped.

FEATURED STORIES

The victims were taken by rescuers to the United Candelaria Doctors Hospital at the town center.

Investigators recovered three spent shells and one slug at the crime scene.

Police are conducting a follow-up operation to arrest Tubo and the gunman.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ