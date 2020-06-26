3 nabbed for illegal drugs in Camarines Norte

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines — Three suspected drug pushers were arrested in separate operations in Camarines Norte on Friday.

Colonel Marlon Tejada, Camarines Norte police chief, said a 17-year-old man was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay (village) 1 in Daet town, at around 5:10 p.m. Seized from the suspect were seven sachets of “shabu” (crystal meth).

In Mercedes town, Fernando Abihay, 45, was nabbed in a separate buy-bust operation in Barangay Manguisoc at around 2:30 p.m. He yielded three sachets of shabu and two sachets of marijuana.

At around 6:40 a.m., Cezar Dasco, 68, was arrested in a search operation in Barangay Daguit, Labo town. Confiscated from his house were four medium sachets of shabu and a caliber .38 loaded with five live bullets.

