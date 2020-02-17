3 ‘NPA rebels’ slain in Isabela clash

GAMU, Isabela –– Three alleged New People’s Army (NPA) rebels were killed in a 15-minute gun battle with government troops in the mountains of Rang-ayan village in City of Ilagan on Sunday afternoon, the military said.

Army Major Noriel Tayaban, 5th Infantry Division public affairs chief and spokesperson, said two of the fatalities were identified as NPA Central Front squad leader “Ka Bobby” and a medical officer named “Ka Princess.” The third fatality has yet to be unidentified.

Their bodies were brought to Ramos Funeral Parlor, also in the City of Ilagan, Tayaban said.

The gunfight took place when the Army soldiers responded to reports that a group of rebels was scouring an upland village and was allegedly asking for food.

The rebels eventually withdrew and left behind their killed comrades.

Seized from the rebels were M-16 Armalite rifle and three .45-caliber handguns, Tayaban said.

The military has launched clearing and pursuit operations against the rebels.

An hour before the encounter, three communist rebels surrendered to the 95th Infantry Battalion soldiers in the same village.

Military officials identified the rebels as a certain “Ka Alvin,” “Ka Leslie,” and a 16-year-old minor called “Ka Jimboy.”

A day earlier, three other rebels also surrendered to the police and military in Cagayan province. They were identified as “Ka Randy,” “Ka Jeff,” and “Ka Gimie.”

The NPA members were under “Ka Simoy” and were recruited in 2015, said Police Colonel Ariel Quilang, Cagayan provincial police director.

